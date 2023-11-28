Wordpress Login Issue

1

Capture
A few days ago, I encountered an issue with my client’s website. One SEO expert suggested that the website had been hacked, while another expert insisted that it was a WordPress issue. Following the latter advice, I decided to reinstall WordPress, only to discover that all my files were deleted in the process. After extensive efforts, I managed to recover my data, and the website is now restored. I would appreciate suggestions on how to handle a similar issue in the future.

2

Contact the host, tell them you appear to have been hacked by a scammer, and see what they can tell you (though likely it will be to blow it away and start again… at that point, the entire site is compromised).

3

Your asking means its malware attack?

4

Do you really believe that WordPress requires you to install something on your PC to work on it’s back end web interface?

