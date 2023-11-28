Wordpress Login Issue

A few days ago, I encountered an issue with my client’s website. One SEO expert suggested that the website had been hacked, while another expert insisted that it was a WordPress issue. Following the latter advice, I decided to reinstall WordPress, only to discover that all my files were deleted in the process. After extensive efforts, I managed to recover my data, and the website is now restored. I would appreciate suggestions on how to handle a similar issue in the future.
Contact the host, tell them you appear to have been hacked by a scammer, and see what they can tell you (though likely it will be to blow it away and start again… at that point, the entire site is compromised).
Your asking means its malware attack?
Do you really believe that WordPress requires you to install something on your PC to work on it’s back end web interface?
