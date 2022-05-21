I am following the instructions in 6 Practical WordPress Projects as regards putting together a non-blog WordPress website. Consequently, I have copied and pasted the code provided by the book to functions.php, as instructed.

Unfortunately, doing this returns a ‘fatal error’.

My functions.php file contains no other code except the code that I copied and pasted from 6 Practical WordPress Projects. (I have, of course, added the opening php tag as required, though I understand that the closing tag is not required.)

Perhaps someone can help me fix this problem?

The code is as follows: