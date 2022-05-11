WordPress custom Login page

Hi All,

I used this code to customize the WordPress login page by changing the logo and background image.

I need to know if this code has an error? Because the part for the style code is not highlighted in the text editor, it is blank and inactive.

<?php /*Change Logo & Background*/ if ( ! defined( 'ABSPATH' ) ) { exit; } function wp_loginpage_logo_and_background() { ?> <style> .login { background: linear-gradient(rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5), rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5)), url( http://website.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/background-image.png; /*link to background image*/ background-size: cover; background-position: center; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-attachment: fixed; transition: background 0.5s linear; } #loginform { border-radius: 8px; box-shadow: 0 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2); } #login h1 a, .login h1 a { background-image: url(http://website.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/logo-image.png; /*link to logo image*/ height:114px; width:320px; background-size: 320px 114px; background-repeat: no-repeat; padding-bottom: 30px; } .login #nav a, .login #backtoblog a { color: silver !important; } .login #nav a:hover, .login #backtoblog a:hover { color: whitesmoke !important; } .login h1 a #logo-text { display: none; } </style> <?php } add_action( 'login_enqueue_scripts', 'wp_loginpage_logo_and_background' ); function wp_loginpage_logo_and_background_url() { return home_url(); } add_filter( 'login_headerurl', 'wp_loginpage_logo_and_background_url' );

Thank you,