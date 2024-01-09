Wonky vs code and codepen

my goal is to hover a div and have it become larger
please see
fine here
please see
https://forallthetime.com/project12/index.html
fine here
HOWEVER in VS Code te hover shifts from left to right
yes, i am aware i have a broken image… do not think that matters here…
i wil fix it!
if it works at
https://forallthetime.com/project12/index.html
am i good to go?
maybe try it at your end?
also at https://forallthetime.com/project12/index.html a scrol bar happens on the bottom… important?
this is my first try at a landing page with a hero section
please reply to everyting
many thanks!