Wonky vs code and codepen

my goal is to hover a div and have it become larger

please see

fine here

please see

https://forallthetime.com/project12/index.html

fine here

HOWEVER in VS Code te hover shifts from left to right

yes, i am aware i have a broken image… do not think that matters here…

i wil fix it!

if it works at

https://forallthetime.com/project12/index.html

am i good to go?

maybe try it at your end?

also at https://forallthetime.com/project12/index.html a scrol bar happens on the bottom… important?

this is my first try at a landing page with a hero section

please reply to everyting

many thanks!