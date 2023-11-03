Wifi printers - can manufacturers stop my cartridge working?

Hi,

My cheap HP scanner/printer has been a right pain for many years now. It has at times rejected various cartridges even genuine HP ones. Currently won’t accept any of the 2 genuine colour cartridges or 2 genuine/1 refurbed black cartridges.

I’ve tried various tricks to clear the memory and checked contacts etc to no avail.

I guess it’s a bit conspiratorial but does it communicate information to HP and visa versa? I refill my inks and I guess I’m just wondering if at some point HP sends out a ‘stop it working’ command if it notices I’ve printed far more than should ever be possible from a single cartridge.

I know they have a subscription service which will send you new cartridges automatically and from what I read you can buy cartridges that only work when they are activated by signing up so I guess it must be possible for them to get info somehow but not sure if that is done via the app. I.E the computer is sending the info not the printer. I don’t have the subscription though as i use normal cartridges.

I’m thinking of buying a new printer as it just isn’t worth risking 2 new cartridges to see if it works (same cost as an entire new printer!). I’ll be getting something other than HP.

I’ve seen non-wifi printers which definitely can’t communicate with the outside world but I quite like being able to print remotely. I don’t know with the bluetooth printers whether you can have the bluetooth on but not connect anything to the wifi/internet.

I was looking at something like https://www.currys.co.uk/products/canon-pixma-ts5151-allinone-wireless-inkjet-printer-10184032.html or a non-wifi one like this https://www.cartridgepeople.com/Product/View/16798/Product.html

Am I crazy for thinking they could/would disable my cartridges? Am i better off with it not being wifi?