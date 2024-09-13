"width" and "height" CSS key values conflicts: How to remove "width" and "height" CSS keys via *.user.js script?

I have occasionally webpages with a code similar to

<img src="....." width="480" height="320">

when I right-click on one of the images on the webpage and select “imspect” then the WebDeveloper pane shows the following simplified CSS rules:

img { display: inside-block; (don't know if this matters) height: auto; (disabled/greyed out) width: auto; (disabled/greyed out) } img { height: auto; width: auto; } * { box-sizing: border-box; } (don't know if this matters)

First observation: There are TWO CSS rules for <img> s.

Surprisingly the image shown on the webpage is not the size specified in the direct <img> style (=width=“480” height=“320”).

It is much bigger.

What I do now I disabled the width and height keys in the second css rule above.

Read: I removed the checks in the checkboxes left of them in WebDeveloper pane.

Result: Yes, they are disabled in the second CSS rule. But now Width and height in the first CSS rule become active.

Next step: I did the same for the first CSS rule: I removed the checks in the checkboxes left of them in WebDeveloper pane.

Then - and only then - the real width an height values specified directly in <img> element become active.

The image is shown in original dimension.

How can I (via an external *.user.js script applied later) undefine/remove all width and height keys in all <img> CSS rules ?

img { height: unset !important; width: unset !important; }

or

img { height: initial !important; width: initial !important; }

or

img { height: none !important; width: none !important; }

do NOT help.

Maybe a removal via javascript is necessary?

I am confused

Peter