Why this css hide/show code doesn't work?

HTML & CSS
1

Some time ago I was helped by some of you to realize a simple css code to hide/show div with a given class.
And in my website that code works (you can see at this url).
But today, trying to apply it to a new situation (my local life timeline webpage) I should have omitted something.

The barebone-code is the following

 <style>
 .destination {
  position: fixed;
 } /* stop jump */

 .my-toggle:hover,
 .my-toggle:focus {
  background: red;
  color: #fff;
 }

 #classa:target ~ #list .eee,
 #classa:target ~ #list .bbb,
 #classa:target ~ #list .ccc,
 #classa:target ~ #list .ddd,

 #classb:target ~ #list .ddd,
 #classb:target ~ #list .eee,
 #classb:target ~ #list .aaa,
 #classb:target ~ #list .ccc,

 #classc:target ~ #list .aaa,
 #classc:target ~ #list .ddd,
 #classc:target ~ #list .eee, 
 #classc:target ~ #list .bbb,

 #classd:target ~ #list .aaa,
 #classd:target ~ #list .eee,
 #classd:target ~ #list .ccc, 
 #classd:target ~ #list .bbb,

 #classe:target ~ #list .aaa,
 #classe:target ~ #list .ddd,
 #classe:target ~ #list .ccc, 
 #classe:target ~ #list .bbb
 {
  display: none;
 }
  </style>
 <title>highlight only some divs</title>
</head>
<body>
 <h1>some title</h1>
 <p>Show only <a class="my-toggle aaa" href="#classa">aaa</a> | <a class="my-toggle bbb" href="#classb">bbb</a> | <a class="my-toggle ccc" href="#classc">ccc</a> | <a class="my-toggle ddd" href="#classd">ddd</a> | <a class="my-toggle eee" href="#classe">eee</a> | Show <a class="my-toggle" href="#classx">all</a>.</p>
 <div class="destination" id="classa"></div>
 <div class="destination" id="classb"></div>
 <div class="destination" id="classc"></div>
 <div class="destination" id="classd"></div>
 <div class="destination" id="classe"></div>
 <div class="destination" id="classx"></div>
 <div class="aaa">
  some aaa text here
 </div>
 <div class="aaa">
  some aaa text here
 </div>
 <div class="bbb">
  some bbb text here
 </div>
 <div class="eee">
  some eee text here
 </div>
 <div class="ccc">
  some ccc text here
 </div>
 <div class="bbb">
  some bbb text here
 </div>
 <div class="ddd">
  some ddd text here
 </div>
 <div class="eee">
  some eee text here
 </div>

What I’m missing?