Why the input form does not work in mobile popup?

Hello friends

I ran into a problem that I hope you can help me with.

The website I am building opens articles in a popup page. I want to add a comment section for articles.

But the problem is that in mobile phones, data entry form does not activate by touch (so I can’t enter information). And this problem does not exist in the computer.

so, It seems the form’s inputbox works with mouse click, but it does not work with a touch.

What could be the reason?

you can see the problem here: http://test6.harfrooz.com/

I’ll be thankful for any help.