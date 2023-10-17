Why the difference between webpagetest and Insight?

Someone knows why are this big difference between the metrics of webpagetest.org and pagespeed.web.dev of www.agustipardo.es?

https://pagespeed.web.dev/analysis/https-www-agustipardo-es/i3wgs945i1?form_factor=mobile

WebPageTest Lighthouse Report for https://www.agustipardo.es View this Lighthouse Report on WebPageTest.org

And with www.fotov60.com theres no difference in performance

https://pagespeed.web.dev/analysis/https-www-fotov60-com/2d0b14mihc?form_factor=mobile

https://www.webpagetest.org/result/231017_AiDcYE_CC9/

Someone knows why this difference of metrics between webs if the plugins installed to optimize are the same? (Litespeed Cache and Apcu)