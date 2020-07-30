Why my ajax failed?

Hi guys!

I am writing a program in ajax and php,

my ajax can pass the data to my php, and my php also can receive and save the data to my DB.

But, my problem is the ‘error: function ()’ of my ajax always be fried.

In other words, I can’t do something to send a response to my frontend after my ajax has been successfully completed,

Could you please tell me why?

My ajax:

function SetAdvisePrice(){ if ($("#AdvisePrice").find("option:selected").val()) { $.ajax({ url: WebsitePath + '/settings', data: { AdvisePrice: $("#AdvisePrice").find("option:selected").val() }, type: 'POST', dataType: 'json', success: function (Result) { if (Result.Status == 1) { console.log('OK!'); //do something } else { console.log('Failed!'); } }, error: function () { console.log('Failed!'); //always stuck in here } }); } }

My php: