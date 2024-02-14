Why is only the first font loading from my CSS stylesheet?

I’m loading some fonts in the CSS of my WordPress blog https://www.fotov60.com/?LSCWP_CTRL=before_optm , but I can only get the first one to load; the others don’t seem to be recognized. Does anyone have any idea where the issue might be?

All the fonts are in the same folder, and the filenames are correct. The code I’ve used to load the fonts in the CSS sheet is as follows: