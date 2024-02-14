Why is only the first font loading from my CSS stylesheet?

I’m loading some fonts in the CSS of my WordPress blog
https://www.fotov60.com/?LSCWP_CTRL=before_optm, but I can only get the first one to load; the others don’t seem to be recognized. Does anyone have any idea where the issue might be?
All the fonts are in the same folder, and the filenames are correct. The code I’ve used to load the fonts in the CSS sheet is as follows:
@font-face {
font-family: 'Orkney';
src: url('web fonts/subset-Orkney-Regular.eot');
src: local('Orkney-Regular'),
url('web fonts/subset-Orkney-Regular.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'),
url('web fonts/subset-Orkney-Regular.woff2') format('woff2'),
url('web fonts/subset-Orkney-Regular.ttf') format('truetype'),
url('web fonts/subset-Orkney-Regular.svg#Orkney-Regular') format('svg');
font-weight: normal;
font-style: normal;
font-display: swap;
}
/* raleway-regular - latin_latin-ext_vietnamese */
@font-face {
font-display: swap; /* Check https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/@font-face/font-display for other options. */
font-family: 'Raleway';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 400;
src: url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-regular.eot'); /* IE9 Compat Modes */
src: url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-regular.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'), /* IE6-IE8 */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-regular.woff2') format('woff2'), /* Chrome 36+, Opera 23+, Firefox 39+, Safari 12+, iOS 10+ */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-regular.woff') format('woff'), /* Chrome 5+, Firefox 3.6+, IE 9+, Safari 5.1+, iOS 5+ */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-regular.ttf') format('truetype'), /* Chrome 4+, Firefox 3.5+, IE 9+, Safari 3.1+, iOS 4.2+, Android Browser 2.2+ */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-regular.svg#Raleway') format('svg'); /* Legacy iOS */
}
/* raleway-italic - latin_latin-ext_vietnamese */
@font-face {
font-display: swap; /* Check https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/@font-face/font-display for other options. */
font-family: 'Raleway-italic';
font-style: italic;
font-weight: 400;
src: url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-italic.eot'); /* IE9 Compat Modes */
src: url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-italic.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'), /* IE6-IE8 */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-italic.woff2') format('woff2'), /* Chrome 36+, Opera 23+, Firefox 39+, Safari 12+, iOS 10+ */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-italic.woff') format('woff'), /* Chrome 5+, Firefox 3.6+, IE 9+, Safari 5.1+, iOS 5+ */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-italic.ttf') format('truetype'), /* Chrome 4+, Firefox 3.5+, IE 9+, Safari 3.1+, iOS 4.2+, Android Browser 2.2+ */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-italic.svg#Raleway') format('svg'); /* Legacy iOS */
}
/* raleway-700 - latin_latin-ext_vietnamese */
@font-face {
font-display: swap; /* Check https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/@font-face/font-display for other options. */
font-family: 'Raleway-bold';
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 700;
src: url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-700.eot'); /* IE9 Compat Modes */
src: url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-700.eot?#iefix') format('embedded-opentype'), /* IE6-IE8 */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-700.woff2') format('woff2'), /* Chrome 36+, Opera 23+, Firefox 39+, Safari 12+, iOS 10+ */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-700.woff') format('woff'), /* Chrome 5+, Firefox 3.6+, IE 9+, Safari 5.1+, iOS 5+ */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-700.ttf') format('truetype'), /* Chrome 4+, Firefox 3.5+, IE 9+, Safari 3.1+, iOS 4.2+, Android Browser 2.2+ */
url('../web fonts/raleway-v29-latin_latin-ext_vietnamese-700.svg#Raleway') format('svg'); /* Legacy iOS */
}