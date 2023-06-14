Why is $args a stdClass in Walker_Nav_Menu but an array in Walker_Category?

I’m making my own custom walkers for my theme’s navigation and category display. I’m curious if there’s a reason for something I’ve noticed.
If you var_dump
$args within a class that’s extending Walker_Nav_Menu, it’s an object of class stdClass. However, if you do the same within a class that’s extending Walker_Category, it’s an array. (I noticed because I was copying something from my navigation menu class and it didn’t work as expected.)
Does anyone know if this is just ‘one of those things’ or if there’s a specific reason why this is? I’m trying to learn the underlying concepts for what I’m doing too, that’s why I wondered.
Edit: Now that I’m thinking about it, I wonder if it has to do with what it’s walking through. The Walker class says it can traverse ‘an array or object with hierarchical data’. I wonder if a menu is treated as an object but a taxonomy is an array and what you get in the
$args variable just conforms to that? Would still like to know if anyone knows, though. My googling skills didn’t get me anywhere on this one.