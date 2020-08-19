Why I get empty search result from array_search()?

#1

I am trying to search multidimensional array but I get alwayes empty result. Here is my code:

public $tenant;
    
$this->tenant = array( 
    "store" => "grocery1",
    array(
        "station" => "st1", 
        "times" => array(
            "day" => "Monday", 
            "from1" => "8:00", 
            "to1" => "12:00", 
            "from2" => "13:00", 
            "to2" => "17:30"
        ),
        array(
            "day" => "Wednesday", 
            "from1" => "8:00", 
            "to1" => "13:00", 
            "from2" => "", 
            "to2" => ""
        ),
        array(
            "day" => "Friday", 
            "from1" => "8:00", 
            "to1" => "12:00", 
            "from2" => "13:00", 
            "to2" => "20:00"
        ),
        array(
            "day" => "Saturdays", 
            "from1" => "10:00", 
            "to1" => "13:00", 
            "from2" => "", 
            "to2" => ""
        ),
    )
);

$key = array_search( 
    "8:00", 
    array_column($this->tenant, 'from1')
);
echo $key;
#2

The only element in the [0][‘times’] array is the first set (Monday) data. The rest of the sets are at indexes [0][0], [0][1], and [0][2].

I suspect you wanted to build the array as -

$this->tenant = array( 
    "store" => "grocery1",
    array(
        "station" => "st1", 
        "times" => array(
			array("day" => "Monday", 
				"from1" => "8:00", 
				"to1" => "12:00", 
				"from2" => "13:00", 
				"to2" => "17:30"
			),
			array(
				"day" => "Wednesday", 
				"from1" => "8:00", 
				"to1" => "13:00", 
				"from2" => "", 
				"to2" => ""
			),
			array(
				"day" => "Friday", 
				"from1" => "8:00", 
				"to1" => "12:00", 
				"from2" => "13:00", 
				"to2" => "20:00"
			),
			array(
				"day" => "Saturdays", 
				"from1" => "10:00", 
				"to1" => "13:00", 
				"from2" => "", 
				"to2" => ""
			),
		)
    )
);

You would then need to use the following array_column statement to access the values -

array_column($this->tenant[0]['times'], 'from1')
#3

“from1” is column of $this->tenant[0].

#4

Thanks but I still get empty search result

#5

How exactly are you coming up with this array?

#6

I am trying to use data for stores open hours to work on it

#7

Not helpful. What is the source of this data and how does it end up in this array?

#8

If you are getting a zero (0), that’s the key of the 1st ‘8:00’ in the data. If you are getting a false (which would not display when echoed), that would mean that the value wasn’t found.

#9

source is example documentation. for example I have many stores and store 1 has these open hours, store 2 has another different open hours so I am the person who made this array to use it on some operations like decide open and close times.

#10

The array is not constructed properly. Can you provide a link to the documentation you mention?

use it on some operations like decide open and close times

Can you please provide more details on this.

#11

Here is the instructions:

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 8:00–12:00 and 13:00–17:30 Wednesdays from 8:00–13:00 Fridays from 8:00–12:00 and 13:00–20:00 Saturdays from 10:00–13:00

I need to send a time and get back if this store is closed or opened

#12

We are getting there…

Is this to determine if a store is open for the current date and time or checking some random day and time? What is the high level overview of what you are doing?

#13

Thanks. I just need to send a timestamp with date and time and I need to return open or close.

#14

I was able to fix it to get the key now. But if I did this array in wrong way please advise.