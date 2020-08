This is a question I posed recently whilst spending

a little time in the Naughty Boys/Girls Room for,

what was considered to be, a posting violation.

The enlightening answer was.

That’s an accessibility issue which neither

Discourse nor SitePoint has shown interest

in dealing with in the past.

Here, though, is a possible solution…

BBCode

[url=https://webaim.org/techniques/hypertext/] [color=#00f] [u] [b]Links and Hypertext[/b] [/u] [/color] [/url]

…which would produce this…

Links and Hypertext

…when the code above is used without all that explanatory spacing.

coothead