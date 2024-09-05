Why does a horizontal scrollbar appear in portrait mobile view with CSS Grid layout but not flexbox?

Hello,

I have a code block with long text, and a horizontal scrollbar appears in mobile view, which I don’t want.

I have this CSS that handles the code block, and it works as expected with a flexbox layout, overflow: auto takes effect, and no scrollbar appears.

pre { padding: .8em; overflow: auto; border-radius: 0.3125em; background-color: #E8E8E8 !important; &::-webkit-scrollbar { width: 10px; height: 10px; background-color: transparent; } &::-webkit-scrollbar-track { border-radius: 10px; background-color: transparent; } &::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { border-radius: 10px; background-color: #bbbbbb; } }

Here’s the full code, but you need to reduce the size of the winow to get the mobile view:

I have the same layout using only flexbox without any grid, and I don’t have this problem. The issue only occurs when I’m using grid.

I managed to fix the problem by using overflow: auto on the main element. As I said, this problem is grid related, the reason I needed that on the main which is a grid area. If I disable grid, things just work fine, the overflow: auto is enough on just the pre element.

However, I’m not sure if applying the overflow to main is the proper solution because I just added the css declaration by trial and error without any thinking. And since this overflow: auto is now defined on the main I’m wondering if it won’t mess with other stuff later on.

I can also fix the problem by applying grid-template-columns: minmax(0, 1fr); like so:

.grid-container { display: grid; grid-gap: 10px; grid-template-columns: minmax(0, 1fr); grid-template-areas: "header" "main"; }