Why does a horizontal scrollbar appear in portrait mobile view with CSS Grid layout but not flexbox?

Hello,
I have a code block with long text, and a horizontal scrollbar appears in mobile view, which I don’t want.
I have this CSS that handles the code block, and it works as expected with a flexbox layout,
overflow: auto takes effect, and no scrollbar appears.
pre {
padding: .8em;
overflow: auto;
border-radius: 0.3125em;
background-color: #E8E8E8 !important;
&::-webkit-scrollbar {
width: 10px;
height: 10px;
background-color: transparent;
}
&::-webkit-scrollbar-track {
border-radius: 10px;
background-color: transparent;
}
&::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb {
border-radius: 10px;
background-color: #bbbbbb;
}
}
Here’s the full code, but you need to reduce the size of the winow to get the mobile view:
I have the same layout using only flexbox without any grid, and I don’t have this problem. The issue only occurs when I’m using grid.
I managed to fix the problem by using
overflow: auto on the
main element. As I said, this problem is grid related, the reason I needed that on the
main which is a grid area. If I disable grid, things just work fine, the
overflow: auto is enough on just the
pre element.
However, I’m not sure if applying the overflow to
main is the proper solution because I just added the css declaration by trial and error without any thinking. And since this
overflow: auto is now defined on the main I’m wondering if it won’t mess with other stuff later on.
I can also fix the problem by applying
grid-template-columns: minmax(0, 1fr); like so:
.grid-container {
display: grid;
grid-gap: 10px;
grid-template-columns: minmax(0, 1fr);
grid-template-areas:
"header"
"main";
}
This doesn’t require
overflow: auto on the main element. I’m not sure which solution is better.