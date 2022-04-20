Why do both objects move

I want two separate objects on a page to be moveable by the user - mouse click and drag. I’m having all sorts of problems achieving this. the following test code baffles me. Both objects get moved and I cannot work out why.

<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.01 Transitional//EN" > <html> <head> <title>Mouse move</title> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=windows-1252"> <script language="JavaScript" type="text/JavaScript"> var cursorInPopUp = true; var offsetx; var offsety; var nowX; var nowY; function initialiseFloating () { document.onmousedown = PrepareFloatMove; document.onmouseup = Function("cursorInPopUp=false"); } function PrepareFloatMove() { if (event.target.id!="bar") return offsetx = event.clientX offsety = event.clientY nowX = parseInt(document.getElementById("container").offsetLeft); nowY = parseInt(document.getElementById("container").offsetTop); cursorInPopUp = true; document.onmousemove = moveFloat; } function moveFloat() { if (!cursorInPopUp) { document.body.style.cursor = 'default'; return; } document.body.style.cursor = 'move'; document.getElementById("container").style.left = nowX+event.clientX-offsetx document.getElementById("container").style.top = nowY+event.clientY-offsety return false; } </script> <style> .container { position : relative; top:0px; left;15%; width:60%; height:60%; border:2px solid black; } .bar { position:relative; top:0px; width:100%; height:10%; border:2px solid red; cursor:pointer; } .contents { position:relative; top:0px; width:100%; height:88%; border:2px solid green; } .container2 { position : relative; top:0px; left;75%; width:60%; height:60%; border:2px solid pink; } .bar2 { position:relative; top:0px; width:100%; height:10%; border:2px solid blue; cursor:pointer; } .contents2 { position:relative; top:0px; width:100%; height:88%; border:2px solid yellow; } </style> </head> <body background="black"> <div id="container" class="container"> <div id="bar" class="bar"> </div> <div id="contents" class="contents"> </div> <div> <div id="container2" class="container2"> <div id="bar2" class="bar2"> </div> <div id="contents2" class="contents2"> </div> <div> <script> initialiseFloating('container');</script> </body> </html>

Any ideas will be gratefully received I don’t know what other detail to add. Both areas are the same but belong to different classes and have different IDs. the IDs of the second area do not appear in the javascript