Why can't I add a new row?

when i click on the add button can not add a new row

Is there any error in this code line?

            html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" id="item_name'+count+'" class="form-control select3"><option value="">chosse</option><?php echo fill_product($conn)?></select></td>';

complete code

      <?php
        // zayadkrdn
        if(isset($_GET["add"]))
        {
        ?>
        <form method="post" id="invoice_form">
          <div class="table-responsive">
            <table class="table table-bordered">
              <tr>
                <td colspan="2" align="center"><h2 style="margin-top:10.5px">Create Invoice</h2></td>
              </tr>
              <tr>
                  <td colspan="2">
                    <div class="row">

                      <div class="col-md-12">
                        Reverse Charge<br />

                        <div class="form-group">
                            <label for="" class="control-label">Student</label>
                            <select name="order_no" id="order_no" class="form-control select3 select2-sm">
                              <option></option>
                              <?php echo student($conn); ?>

                            </select>
                            <small id="class"><?php echo isset($class) ? "Current Class: ".$class : "" ?></small>
                            <input type="hidden" name="class_id" value="<?php echo isset($class_id) ? $class_id: '' ?>">
                        </div>

                        <input type="date" name="order_date" id="order_date" class="form-control input-sm" placeholder="Select Invoice Date" />
                      </div>
                    </div>
                    <br />
                    <table id="invoice-item-table" class="table table-bordered">
                      <tr>
                        <th width="7%">Sr No.</th>
                        <th width="20%">Item Name</th>
                        <th width="5%">Quantity</th>


                      </tr>

                      <tr>
                        <td><span id="sr_no">1</span></td>
                        <td>

                          <select name="item_name[]" id="item_name1" class="form-control select3 select2-sm input-sm">
                            <option></option>
                            <?php echo fill_product($conn); ?>
                          </select>
                        </td>


                        <td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" id="order_item_quantity1" data-srno="1" class="form-control input-sm order_item_quantity" /></td>


                        <td></td>
                      </tr>
                    </table>
                    <div align="right">
                      <button type="button" name="add_row" id="add_row" class="btn btn-success btn-xs">+</button>
                    </div>
                  </td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                  <td align="right"><b>Total</td>
                  <td align="right"><b><span id="final_total_amt"></span></b></td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                  <td colspan="2"></td>
                </tr>
                <tr>
                  <td colspan="2" align="center">
                    <input type="hidden" name="total_item" id="total_item" value="1" />
                    <input type="submit" name="create_invoice" id="create_invoice" class="btn btn-info" value="create" />
                  </td>
                </tr>
            </table>
          </div>
        </form>
        <script>
        $(document).ready(function(){
          var final_total_amt = $('#final_total_amt').text();
          var count = 1;

          $(document).on('click', '#add_row', function(){
            count++;
            $('#total_item').val(count);
            var html_code = '';
            html_code += '<tr id="row_id_'+count+'">';
            html_code += '<td><span id="sr_no">'+count+'</span></td>';

            //html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="item_name[]" id="item_name'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm" /></td>';
            html_code += '<td><select name="item_name[]" id="item_name'+count+'" class="form-control select3"><option value="">گەران</option><?php echo fill_product($conn)?></select></td>';
            html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_quantity[]" id="order_item_quantity'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_quantity" /></td>';


            //html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax1_rate[]" id="order_item_tax1_rate'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_tax1_rate" /></td>';
            //html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax1_amount[]" id="order_item_tax1_amount'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" readonly class="form-control input-sm order_item_tax1_amount" /></td>';
            //html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax2_rate[]" id="order_item_tax2_rate'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_tax2_rate" /></td>';
            //html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax2_amount[]" id="order_item_tax2_amount'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" readonly class="form-control input-sm order_item_tax2_amount" /></td>';
            //html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax3_rate[]" id="order_item_tax3_rate'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" class="form-control input-sm number_only order_item_tax3_rate" /></td>';
            //html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_tax3_amount[]" id="order_item_tax3_amount'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" readonly class="form-control input-sm order_item_tax3_amount" /></td>';

            //html_code += '<td><input type="text" name="order_item_final_amount[]" id="order_item_final_amount'+count+'" data-srno="'+count+'" readonly class="form-control input-sm order_item_final_amount" /></td>';
            html_code += '<td><button type="button" name="remove_row" id="'+count+'" class="btn btn-danger btn-xs remove_row">X</button></td>';
            html_code += '</tr>';
            $('#invoice-item-table').append(html_code);
          });

          $(document).on('click', '.remove_row', function(){
            var row_id = $(this).attr("id");
            var total_item_amount = $('#order_item_final_amount'+row_id).val();
            var final_amount = $('#final_total_amt').text();
            var result_amount = parseFloat(final_amount) - parseFloat(total_item_amount);
            $('#final_total_amt').text(result_amount);
            $('#row_id_'+row_id).remove();
            count--;
            $('#total_item').val(count);
          });

          function cal_final_total(count)
          {
            var final_item_total = 0;
            for(j=1; j<=count; j++)
            {
              var quantity = 0;
              var price = 0;
              var actual_amount = 0;
              var tax1_rate = 0;
              var tax1_amount = 0;
              var tax2_rate = 0;
              var tax2_amount = 0;
              var tax3_rate = 0;
              var tax3_amount = 0;
              var item_total = 0;
              quantity = $('#order_item_quantity'+j).val();
              if(quantity > 0)
              {
                price = $('#order_item_price'+j).val();
                if(price > 0)
                {
                  actual_amount = parseFloat(quantity) * parseFloat(price);
                  $('#order_item_actual_amount'+j).val(actual_amount);
                  tax1_rate = $('#order_item_tax1_rate'+j).val();
                  if(tax1_rate > 0)
                  {
                    tax1_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount)*parseFloat(tax1_rate)/100;
                    $('#order_item_tax1_amount'+j).val(tax1_amount);
                  }
                  tax2_rate = $('#order_item_tax2_rate'+j).val();
                  if(tax2_rate > 0)
                  {
                    tax2_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount)*parseFloat(tax2_rate)/100;
                    $('#order_item_tax2_amount'+j).val(tax2_amount);
                  }
                  tax3_rate = $('#order_item_tax3_rate'+j).val();
                  if(tax3_rate > 0)
                  {
                    tax3_amount = parseFloat(actual_amount)*parseFloat(tax3_rate)/100;
                    $('#order_item_tax3_amount'+j).val(tax3_amount);
                  }
                  item_total = parseFloat(actual_amount) + parseFloat(tax1_amount) + parseFloat(tax2_amount) + parseFloat(tax3_amount);
                  final_item_total = parseFloat(final_item_total) + parseFloat(item_total);
                  $('#order_item_final_amount'+j).val(item_total);
                }
              }
            }
            $('#final_total_amt').text(final_item_total);
          }

          $(document).on('blur', '.order_item_price', function(){
            cal_final_total(count);
          });

          $(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax1_rate', function(){
            cal_final_total(count);
          });

          $(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax2_rate', function(){
            cal_final_total(count);
          });

          $(document).on('blur', '.order_item_tax3_rate', function(){
            cal_final_total(count);
          });

          $('#create_invoice').click(function(){
          //  if($.trim($('#order_receiver_name').val()).length == 0)
          //  {
          //    alert("Please Enter Reciever Name");
          //    return false;
          //  }

            if($.trim($('#order_no').val()).length == 0)
            {
              alert("Please Enter Invoice Number");
              return false;
            }

            if($.trim($('#order_date').val()).length == 0)
            {
              alert("Please Select Invoice Date");
              return false;
            }

            for(var no=1; no<=count; no++)
            {
              if($.trim($('#item_name'+no).val()).length == 0)
              {
                alert("Please Enter Item Name");
                $('#item_name'+no).focus();
                return false;
              }

              if($.trim($('#order_item_quantity'+no).val()).length == 0)
              {
                alert("Please Enter Quantity");
                $('#order_item_quantity'+no).focus();
                return false;
              }

            //  if($.trim($('#order_item_price'+no).val()).length == 0)
            //  {
            //    alert("Please Enter Price");
            //    $('#order_item_price'+no).focus();
            //    return false;
            //  }

            }

            $('#invoice_form').submit();

          });

        });
        </script>
        <?php
        }
        // end addd