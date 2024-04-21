Why can't Docker see the file?

Hello,
In the root directory of the project in the GitLab server, I created a directory called www and placed the two files
package.json and
index.js in it. The Dockerfile is as follows:
FROM node:latest
WORKDIR /usr/src/app
COPY ./www/package.json /usr/src/app/package.json
RUN npm install
COPY www /usr/src/app
CMD npm start
But I get the following error message:
[test1 3/5] COPY ./www/package.json /usr/src/app/package.json:
------
failed to solve: failed to compute cache key: failed to calculate checksum of ref 1d13a061-a8e0-4caf-be17-8c68d5914acf::xhv61z1c942fz8l8zrey1kw82: "/www/package.json": not found
ERROR: Job failed: exit status 1
What is wrong?
Cheers.