Why can't Docker see the file?

Hello,

In the root directory of the project in the GitLab server, I created a directory called www and placed the two files package.json and index.js in it. The Dockerfile is as follows:

FROM node:latest ​ WORKDIR /usr/src/app ​ COPY ./www/package.json /usr/src/app/package.json ​ RUN npm install ​ COPY www /usr/src/app ​ CMD npm start

But I get the following error message:

[test1 3/5] COPY ./www/package.json /usr/src/app/package.json: ------ failed to solve: failed to compute cache key: failed to calculate checksum of ref 1d13a061-a8e0-4caf-be17-8c68d5914acf::xhv61z1c942fz8l8zrey1kw82: "/www/package.json": not found ERROR: Job failed: exit status 1

What is wrong?

Cheers.