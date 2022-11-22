Which software language best suits web development and its security?

I’m perplexed when I hear that .net, php, and other programming languages are the best for web development. But they are not sure of its security! For that reason, I am starting this discussion for everyone who can answer my query.
Any language can be secure, and any language can be insecure. It all depends on the skills of the developers building the sites, using best practices towards security. And security isn’t limited to the server side. Client side security is just as important.
Do you have specific questions on any one aspect of security? Your question is overly broad to really be able to answer it well.
(I’ve moved this to “community” as it’s not specifically about the PHP language)
