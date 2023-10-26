Which setting define injects inside WordPress head?

Hi,

To remove all dns-prefetch links from the wp_head() action, you can add the following to functions.php :

add_action( 'init', 'remove_dns_prefetch' ); function remove_dns_prefetch() { remove_action( 'wp_head', 'wp_resource_hints', 2 ); }

The init hook is one of WordPress’s action hooks that runs after WordPress has finished loading but before any headers are sent. It is often used to initialize settings, functions, and resources needed by a theme or plugin.

To remove only certain links:

function remove_dns_prefetch($hints, $relation_type) { if ('dns-prefetch' === $relation_type) { return array_diff($hints, array( '//cdnjs.cloudflare.com', '//maps.googleapis.com', '//fonts.googleapis.com', )); } return $hints; } add_filter('wp_resource_hints', 'remove_dns_prefetch', 10, 2);

This uses a filter, which takes an input, modifies it, and returns it.

However, it’s worth noting that dns-prefetch is used to improve website performance, so removing it could lead to slower load times for external resources. Is there any particular reason you want to remove these links?

