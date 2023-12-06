Which programming language and technology is good?

hack3rcon: hack3rcon: If someone wants to become a website developer, which programming language and technology is suitable?

This is a question that you only may get opinions. There is no “best” language. You have to consider if you can get job (how common the language is), learning curve, ease of deployment and impact on the environment (less resources).

The shortcut is to use a CMS. WordPress or Drupal.

The main road is to use common tools with a lot of community support. PHP, Node (Javascript) and Python are widely used for web development, but have lots of moving parts and is harder to deploy (my experience only).

Or you can chose a a narrow path using less common tools that have less impact on the environment (read faster and smaller). Harder to learn and less community support.

This is my opinion. What I am trying to say is that it is not one straight answer.