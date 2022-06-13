Which of this is best to concatenate a variable

Hello house,

I have always written my codes using curly bracket to join variables as it makes it simple and easy for me but am thinking it my be removed or give issues in future versions of php.

example.

$data = "This is where you show {$_POST['road']} and is better to {$_POST['read']} and click <a href='{$_POST['linkway']}'>HERE</a>

If am to write it using concatenation it will look confusing example.

$data = "This is where you show $_POST['road']". and is better to".$_POST['read'] and click <a href='".$_POST['linkway'].">HERE</a>

Please which among the two ways is better, secured to use and can stay to many newer version of php?

Thanks