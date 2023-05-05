Which framework would you recommend for mobile app development?

I am a 2nd year computer engineering student. I started learning Swift very recently with someone’s suggestion and I like it. And I decided to work in this field in the future.

At the same time, in order to learn better, I sent an e-mail to mobile development companies for internships this summer. In my e-mail, I said how much I wanted to learn the technologies they use until my internship starts (I have 1.5-2 months until my 20-day internship starts).

One company confirmed but they said they are using cross-platform.

The second company also called to their offices tomorrow. (it says they use flutter)

As someone who doesn’t even know native, it looks like I’m going to start learning cross-platform and I don’t know what to learn and what steps to take.