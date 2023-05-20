Which BitCoin Payment Confirmation API Code Is Suitable For Php Beginners?

PHP
1

Project:
Learn to deal with third party API.

Aim:
Integrate BitCoin Payment Confirmation API On Website.

QUESTION 1:
Which code from the below 4, I should go for ?

AI Chat Prompts:
ChatGpt
Bing AI
CodePal AI
ForeFront AI

Advice Request:
Need your professional advice on which of the following codes generated by AI chats I should accept. Which will be flexible and suitable for newbies to learn from as a beginner in API.

AI PROMPTS:
Write me a php script that accepts BitCoin payments on my website and uses the official BitCoin payment gateway only to confirm payment. And write me the html form associated with the php script you write.

1
CodePal AI generated the code you can see here:

CODE:

/**
 * This function confirms a payment made to a website using the official Bitcoin payment gateway API.
 *
 * @param string $transaction_id The unique transaction ID generated by the Bitcoin payment gateway
 * @param float $amount The amount of Bitcoin paid by the customer
 * @param string $customer_address The Bitcoin address of the customer who made the payment
 * @param string $website_address The Bitcoin address of the website receiving the payment
 * @param string $api_key The API key provided by the Bitcoin payment gateway
 *
 * @return bool Returns true if the payment is confirmed, false otherwise
 */
function confirmBitcoinPayment($transaction_id, $amount, $customer_address, $website_address, $api_key) {
    // Initialize cURL
    $ch = curl_init();

    // Set the cURL options
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, "https://api.bitcoinpaymentgateway.io/v1/confirm_payment");
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query([
        'transaction_id' => $transaction_id,
        'amount' => $amount,
        'customer_address' => $customer_address,
        'website_address' => $website_address,
        'api_key' => $api_key
    ]));
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);

    // Execute the cURL request
    $response = curl_exec($ch);

    // Check for errors
    if (curl_errno($ch)) {
        error_log("Error confirming Bitcoin payment: " . curl_error($ch));
        curl_close($ch);
        return false;
    }

    // Close the cURL connection
    curl_close($ch);

    // Parse the response
    $response = json_decode($response, true);

    // Check if the payment is confirmed
    if ($response['status'] == 'confirmed') {
        return true;
    } else {
        return false;
    }
}

2
ForeFront AI generated the one here:

CHAT:
Here’s a PHP script that uses the official Bitcoin payment gateway API to confirm payment to your website:

CODE:

<?php
// Set your API key and secret
$api_key = 'your_api_key';
$api_secret = 'your_api_secret';

// Set the API endpoint
$api_endpoint = 'https://api.bitcoinpaymentgateway.io/v1/confirm';

// Set the payment ID and amount
$payment_id = $_POST['payment_id'];
$amount = $_POST['amount'];

// Set the API request parameters
$params = array(
    'api_key' => $api_key,
    'api_secret' => $api_secret,
    'payment_id' => $payment_id,
    'amount' => $amount
);

// Send the API request
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $api_endpoint);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query($params));
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
$response = curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);

// Check the API response
if ($response === false) {
    echo 'Error: Failed to connect to the Bitcoin payment gateway API';
} else {
    $response = json_decode($response, true);
    if ($response['status'] == 'success') {
        echo 'Payment confirmed';
    } else {
        echo 'Error: Payment not confirmed';
    }
}
?>

CHAT:
And here’s an HTML5 payment form that integrates with the PHP script:

CODE:

<form action="confirm_payment.php" method="post">
    <label for="payment_id">Payment ID:</label>
    <input type="text" name="payment_id" id="payment_id" required>
    <br>
    <label for="amount">Amount:</label>
    <input type="number" name="amount" id="amount" required>
    <br>
    <button type="submit">Confirm Payment</button>
</form>

CHAT:
Note that you’ll need to replace your_api_key and your_api_secret with your actual API key and secret from the Bitcoin payment gateway. Also, make sure to validate and sanitize the user input before using it in the PHP script to prevent security vulnerabilities.

3
Bing AI generated the one here:

CHAT:
Here is a PHP script that accepts Bitcoin payments on your website using the official Bitcoin payment gateway to confirm payment:

CODE:

<?php
    // Set your merchant API key
    $api_key = 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE';

    // Set the callback URL
    $callback_url = 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL_HERE';

    // Set the order details
    $order_id = 'ORDER_ID';
    $order_price = 'ORDER_PRICE';
    $order_currency = 'ORDER_CURRENCY';

    // Create the order
    $ch = curl_init();
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, 'https://api.bitcoinpay.com/v1.0/payment/btc');
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, json_encode(array(
        'settled_currency' => $order_currency,
        'return_url' => $callback_url,
        'notify_url' => $callback_url,
        'price' => $order_price,
        'reference' => $order_id
    )));
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array(
        'Content-Type: application/json',
        'Authorization: Token '.$api_key
    ));
    $response = curl_exec($ch);
    curl_close($ch);

    // Decode the response
    $response = json_decode($response);

    // Check for errors
    if (isset($response->error)) {
        die('Error: '.$response->error);
    }

    // Redirect to the payment page
    header('Location: '.$response->data->payment_url);
?>

CHAT:
And here is an example HTML form that can be used with the PHP script:

<form action="your_php_script.php" method="post">
  <input type="hidden" name="order_id" value="ORDER_ID">
  <input type="hidden" name="order_price" value="ORDER_PRICE">
  <input type="hidden" name="order_currency" value="ORDER_CURRENCY">
  <input type="submit" value="Pay with Bitcoin">
</form>

CHAT:
Make sure to replace YOUR_API_KEY_HERE, YOUR_CALLBACK_URL_HERE, ORDER_ID, ORDER_PRICE, and ORDER_CURRENCY with your own values. Also, make sure to update the action attribute of the form to point to the location of your PHP script.

4
ChatGpt

CHAT:
I can provide you with a PHP script that accepts Bitcoin payments using the official Bitcoin payment gateway. However, please note that as of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, there is no “official” Bitcoin payment gateway. Nevertheless, I can guide you on how to create a basic script that integrates with a popular Bitcoin payment gateway like BitPay or CoinGate. You can choose either of these gateways or any other preferred payment gateway that provides a similar API.

Here’s an example PHP script that demonstrates the integration with a hypothetical Bitcoin payment gateway:

<?php
// Replace 'YOUR_API_KEY' with your actual API key provided by the payment gateway
$apiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY';

// Replace 'YOUR_SUCCESS_URL' with the URL where users should be redirected after a successful payment
$successUrl = 'YOUR_SUCCESS_URL';

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] === 'POST') {
    // Check if payment is received
    if (isset($_POST['transaction_id']) && isset($_POST['amount']) && isset($_POST['currency']) && isset($_POST['status'])) {
        $transactionId = $_POST['transaction_id'];
        $amount = $_POST['amount'];
        $currency = $_POST['currency'];
        $status = $_POST['status'];

        // Perform necessary validations and database updates here based on the payment status

        if ($status === 'completed') {
            // Payment is successful
            header('Location: ' . $successUrl);
            exit;
        } else {
            // Payment failed or pending
            echo 'Payment failed or is still pending.';
            // You can handle the failed or pending payment scenario here
            exit;
        }
    }
}

// Generate a unique order ID or invoice ID for your payment
$orderId = uniqid();

// Replace 'YOUR_API_KEY' with your actual API key provided by the payment gateway
$apiKey = 'YOUR_API_KEY';

// Replace 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL' with the URL of the PHP script itself (this file)
$callbackUrl = 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL';

// Replace 'YOUR_REDIRECT_URL' with the URL where users should be redirected after payment completion (optional)
$redirectUrl = 'YOUR_REDIRECT_URL';

// Replace 'YOUR_ORDER_DESCRIPTION' with a description of the order
$orderDescription = 'YOUR_ORDER_DESCRIPTION';

// Replace 'YOUR_ORDER_AMOUNT' with the actual amount to be paid
$orderAmount = 'YOUR_ORDER_AMOUNT';

// Replace 'YOUR_ORDER_CURRENCY' with the currency code of the order (e.g., USD, EUR, etc.)
$orderCurrency = 'YOUR_ORDER_CURRENCY';

// Create an array with the required parameters for the payment gateway
$params = array(
    'order_id' => $orderId,
    'amount' => $orderAmount,
    'currency' => $orderCurrency,
    'description' => $orderDescription,
    'callback_url' => $callbackUrl,
    'redirect_url' => $redirectUrl
);

// Perform necessary validations and database updates here based on the order details

// Send a request to the payment gateway API
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, 'https://api.example.com/payment'); // Replace with the actual API endpoint
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query($params));
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array(
    'Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded',
    'Authorization: Bearer ' . $apiKey
));
$response = curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);

// Process the response from the payment gateway
if ($response !== false) {
    $responseData = json_decode($response, true);

CHAT:
ME:
Write me the html form associated with the php script you wrote.

ChatGpt:
Certainly! Here’s an example HTML form that you can use to initiate the Bitcoin payment process:

CODE:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <title>Bitcoin Payment Form</title>
</head>
<body>
    <h1>Bitcoin Payment Form</h1>

    <form action="payment.php" method="post">
        <label for="amount">Amount:</label>
        <input type="text" name="amount" id="amount" required><br><br>

        <label for="currency">Currency:</label>
        <input type="text" name="currency" id="currency" required><br><br>

        <input type="submit" value="Pay with Bitcoin">
    </form>
</body>
</html>
2

QUESTION 2:
How to write the html5 form and the associated php to submit the form to my mysql db that are compatible (integrateable) with the CodePal AI’s generated code ?

Official BitCoin Website’s Payment Confirmation API Code:

/**
 * This function confirms a payment made to a website using the official Bitcoin payment gateway API.
 *
 * @param string $transaction_id The unique transaction ID generated by the Bitcoin payment gateway
 * @param float $amount The amount of Bitcoin paid by the customer
 * @param string $customer_address The Bitcoin address of the customer who made the payment
 * @param string $website_address The Bitcoin address of the website receiving the payment
 * @param string $api_key The API key provided by the Bitcoin payment gateway
 *
 * @return bool Returns true if the payment is confirmed, false otherwise
 */
function confirmBitcoinPayment($transaction_id, $amount, $customer_address, $website_address, $api_key) {
    // Initialize cURL
    $ch = curl_init();

    // Set the cURL options
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, "https://api.bitcoinpaymentgateway.io/v1/confirm_payment");
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query([
        'transaction_id' => $transaction_id,
        'amount' => $amount,
        'customer_address' => $customer_address,
        'website_address' => $website_address,
        'api_key' => $api_key
    ]));
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);

    // Execute the cURL request
    $response = curl_exec($ch);

    // Check for errors
    if (curl_errno($ch)) {
        error_log("Error confirming Bitcoin payment: " . curl_error($ch));
        curl_close($ch);
        return false;
    }

    // Close the cURL connection
    curl_close($ch);

    // Parse the response
    $response = json_decode($response, true);

    // Check if the payment is confirmed
    if ($response['status'] == 'confirmed') {
        return true;
    } else {
        return false;
    }
}
3

Official BitCoin Website’s Payment Confirmation API Code generated by ForeFront AI:

Payment Confirmation Script

<?php
// Set your API key and secret
$api_key = 'your_api_key';
$api_secret = 'your_api_secret';

// Set the API endpoint
$api_endpoint = 'https://api.bitcoinpaymentgateway.io/v1/confirm';

// Set the payment ID and amount
$payment_id = $_POST['payment_id'];
$amount = $_POST['amount'];

// Set the API request parameters
$params = array(
    'api_key' => $api_key,
    'api_secret' => $api_secret,
    'payment_id' => $payment_id,
    'amount' => $amount
);

// Send the API request
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $api_endpoint);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, http_build_query($params));
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true);
$response = curl_exec($ch);
curl_close($ch);

// Check the API response
if ($response === false) {
    echo 'Error: Failed to connect to the Bitcoin payment gateway API';
} else {
    $response = json_decode($response, true);
    if ($response['status'] == 'success') {
        echo 'Payment confirmed';
    } else {
        echo 'Error: Payment not confirmed';
    }
}
?>

Html Form

<form action="confirm_payment.php" method="post">
    <label for="payment_id">Payment ID:</label>
    <input type="text" name="payment_id" id="payment_id" required>
    <br>
    <label for="amount">Amount:</label>
    <input type="number" name="amount" id="amount" required>
    <br>
    <button type="submit">Confirm Payment</button>
</form>

I can see 4 params here:

// Set the API request parameters
$params = array(
    'api_key' => $api_key,
    'api_secret' => $api_secret,
    'payment_id' => $payment_id,
    'amount' => $amount
);

Q3A. How do I generate the $payment_id ?

Is that supposed to be generated by BitCoin or is that supposed to be some transaction id my website generates ? If so, then why BitCoin API asking for it ?

Q3B. How do I write the associated php to submit the form to my mysql db on my website that are compatible (integrateable) with the above ForeFront AI’s generated API code ?

4

Official BitCoin Website’s Payment Confirmation API Code generated by Bing AI:

Payment Confirmation Script


<?php
    // Set your merchant API key
    $api_key = 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE';

    // Set the callback URL
    $callback_url = 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL_HERE';

    // Set the order details
    $order_id = 'ORDER_ID';
    $order_price = 'ORDER_PRICE';
    $order_currency = 'ORDER_CURRENCY';

    // Create the order
    $ch = curl_init();
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, 'https://api.bitcoinpay.com/v1.0/payment/btc');
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, json_encode(array(
        'settled_currency' => $order_currency,
        'return_url' => $callback_url,
        'notify_url' => $callback_url,
        'price' => $order_price,
        'reference' => $order_id
    )));
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array(
        'Content-Type: application/json',
        'Authorization: Token '.$api_key
    ));
    $response = curl_exec($ch);
    curl_close($ch);

    // Decode the response
    $response = json_decode($response);

    // Check for errors
    if (isset($response->error)) {
        die('Error: '.$response->error);
    }

    // Redirect to the payment page
    header('Location: '.$response->data->payment_url);
?>

Html Form


<form action="your_php_script.php" method="post">
  <input type="hidden" name="order_id" value="ORDER_ID">
  <input type="hidden" name="order_price" value="ORDER_PRICE">
  <input type="hidden" name="order_currency" value="ORDER_CURRENCY">
  <input type="submit" value="Pay with Bitcoin">
</form>

QUESTION 4A:

What is this Url ?


// Set the callback URL $callback_url = 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL_HERE';

QUESTION 4B:

How do I write the associated php to submit the form to my mysql db on my website that are compatible (integrateable) with the above Bing AI Chat’s generated API code ?

5

Official BitCoin Website’s Payment Confirmation API Code generated by ChatGpt AI:

Payment Confirmation Script


<?php
    // Set your merchant API key
    $api_key = 'YOUR_API_KEY_HERE';

    // Set the callback URL
    $callback_url = 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL_HERE';

    // Set the order details
    $order_id = 'ORDER_ID';
    $order_price = 'ORDER_PRICE';
    $order_currency = 'ORDER_CURRENCY';

    // Create the order
    $ch = curl_init();
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, 'https://api.bitcoinpay.com/v1.0/payment/btc');
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, 1);
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POST, 1);
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS, json_encode(array(
        'settled_currency' => $order_currency,
        'return_url' => $callback_url,
        'notify_url' => $callback_url,
        'price' => $order_price,
        'reference' => $order_id
    )));
    curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, array(
        'Content-Type: application/json',
        'Authorization: Token '.$api_key
    ));
    $response = curl_exec($ch);
    curl_close($ch);

    // Decode the response
    $response = json_decode($response);

    // Check for errors
    if (isset($response->error)) {
        die('Error: '.$response->error);
    }

    // Redirect to the payment page
    header('Location: '.$response->data->payment_url);
?>

Html Form


<form action="your_php_script.php" method="post">
  <input type="hidden" name="order_id" value="ORDER_ID">
  <input type="hidden" name="order_price" value="ORDER_PRICE">
  <input type="hidden" name="order_currency" value="ORDER_CURRENCY">
  <input type="submit" value="Pay with Bitcoin">
</form>

QUESTION 5A:

What is this Url ?


// Set the callback URL $callback_url = 'YOUR_CALLBACK_URL_HERE';

QUESTION 5B:

How do I write the associated php to submit the form to my mysql db on my website that are compatible (integrateable) with the above ChatGpt AI Chat’s generated API code ?

6

@drummin

Dear Drummin,

I believe ForeFront AI’s BitCoin Payment Confirmation API will be easier than the rest of the 4. If you deem too then kindly aid me to code the php I asked here:

Picking you because you are generous in showing code examples to newbies.
If you decide to answer all my posts by showing code examples then I do not know what to say. I’d be over the moon!

Thanks a bunch!

7

Q1: Well for starters, 3 of the 4 AI’s gave you different URL’s to hit the API (and the 4th just gave you an example string); so which one is “correct”? (Have you… actually LOOKED at the code that these things generated, or have you just taken them verbatim, slapped them in a forum post, and are looking for someone to be the not-so-A I to your AI?)

Q2: So wait… you’ve decided to use CodePal? Why ask question 1 then?

Q3A: Now we’re using Forefront? … i’m confused.
Q3B: How would we know what code is to be used to send data to your database without knowing what your database looks like?

Q4A: A callback is generally “what comes afterwards”. It was called “success URL” elsewhere.
Q4B: See Q3B, cause it didnt change.

Q5A: See Q4A.
Q5B: See all of above.

It probably would have helped this thread… a lot… if you’d answered Q1 first, THEN made a followup post for clarification on the code you’d selected.

8

If I did not look at the codes the AIs generated then how did I come-up with code questions on Q2-q5 ?
I have never dealt with API so I do not know where to begin.
As for picking CodePal’s AI, I picked that with Drummin hoping he would aid me to code a php form’s processor that integrates with CodePal AI’s generated code.

After Drummin has helped me finish CodePal’s code, I was gonna then ask another programmer to do likewise for ForeFron’ts code.
Then, I was gonna ask another programmer to do likewise for Bing’s code.
Finally,maybe same with ChatGpt’s.
This way, I learn dealing with different codes. Get tutored by different programmers. Learn different ways of coding by coders from different walks of life.
That’s how I learn things. Gain experience faster. Learn different coding flavours. Gain experience from different people from different angles.
I hope you understand.

You are welcome to choose the code you deem is worthy of going with. And build up on that. Since you bothered to respond first then let’s start with you. Best I hold onto you for now.

As for what my db looks like.
Let’s imagine, I run a Classifieds site.
And you want top place an ad. let’s imagine no matter what item you want to sell, be it a cup, a car, a washing machine, a freezer - whatever. Imagine the ad submitting form prompts for these questions:

Title
Manufacturer
Model
Condition
Price
Currency
Country

This is where, the TITLE is title of your ad.
Manufucturer is the manufacturer of your item.
Condition (condition of item: New/Used).
The rest are self explanatory.

So imagine the mysql tbl is called: items.
The columns are:

id
date_and_time
title
manufacturer
model
condition
price
currency
country

Where id is PRIMARY and date_and_time is TIMESTAMP.
country is where your item is gonna be shipped from.

Now, how you gonna design the html form and how you gonna write the php form processor and how you gonna integrate that php with the php code the AI generated that confirms BitCoin Payment ? That is what I want to learn from a fine folk, like you.
Remember, unless the payment went through. The form should not submit your ad to my mysql db.
That is all.
If you can show me one example, then that should teach me the basics of API.
So, do pick an AI’s code out of the 5, and work on that. Menaing, show me a code example from top to bottom.
I am very curious to see your tutorial php code.
I hope you do not mind me gripping your hand suddenly to teach me to walk.

Thank you very much!

9

Well if you did look at the codes, did it not occur to you that them all telling you to go to different URL’s is a bad sign?

Generally, the answer to this is “with the documentation”.
From the look of the generated responses, they’re all POST’ing things to their respective URL’s… have you looked at the API you’re trying to interface with and looked at what parameters it needs?

Well, no, at that point you’ve gotten 4 people to do your homework for you. Because you’ve just asked them for code. You went to an AI, said “give me some code that does this”, and are now coming to an internet forum and saying “fix the AI’s code for me”. There’s… no effort being put into this by you. You want someone else to decide which is best “for a beginner” (but you dont even weigh in on which one makes the most sense to you, as the beginner that’s supposed to be learning), you want someone else to fix the code, you want someone else to make it work with your database.

Meet us halfway, and we’re more inclined to help. Throwing premade code at the wall and saying “someone decide what i should do” isn’t going to garner much enthusiasm from me.

I wish you the best of luck in getting someone to volunteer their time and energy.