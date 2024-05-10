Where to start, these days, with modernisation?

I look after a couple of web sites, one for me and another for a local club that I’m a member of. Both sites are looking very dated, because they are, it’s years since I “designed” them and all I’ve done since then is add content. Can anyone point me to any sources for ideas on where to go in terms of updating them?

I’ve hand-coded HTML and CSS on both sites, they’re both quite simple sites, but I don’t know whether it’s best to try to learn how to do that using modern techniques, or just use some sort of template or framework. I’ve picked a couple of sites recently that look quite modern and done a right-click view-source on them, and they’re massive, I don’t know if I can face the idea of learning what all of that means, and how to apply it. If a template or framework is better, it’ll need to be free.

Neither site is really a selling site, as such. The club site is to raise awareness of the club, show what we do and try to get people to join, so I guess in that respect it’s a selling site, but it’s not e-commerce. The other site also doesn’t really sell - I have a separate site hosted on Wordpress for free that I point people to for that side of things.

I guess the two things I want to achieve are to make the sites look “better” and “more modern” in some undefinable way, and also to make them compatible with mobile screens and so on. In a way I’ve left it so long that most mobile screens are wide enough to display the desktop versions of the sites, but even I am aware that there’s a bit more to it than that.

Any suggestions on where I can read up on stuff would be gratefully received. I’m not asking for a step-by-step guide.