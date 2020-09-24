Where is array

PHP
#1

Im getting this
Notice : Trying to access array offset on value of type null in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\show_rack.php on line 92

Notice : Trying to access array offset on value of type null in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\show_rack.php on line 94

Notice : Trying to access array offset on value of type null in C:\xampp\htdocs\DCT\2\racks\show_rack.php on line 99
on

			$time1 = strtotime($row['created_date']);
			$c_date = date("m/d/y g:i A", $time1);
			$time2 = strtotime($row['updated_date']);
			$u_date = date("m/d/y g:i A", $time2);

I’m trying to figure out what the error means as $row['created_date'] is not null

image
image1920×1080 188 KB

but $row['updated_date'] is, is that the problem?

#2

The errors mean that $row is a null and you are trying to access it like it is an array. Where is $row being assigned a value?

#3

Which of those are lines 92, 94 and 99?

#4

Thanks, the $row{} was not executed…