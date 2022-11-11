Where do I put the padding in an Unordered List?

I have an unordered list and if I use inline styling it displays exactly how I want it to do.

My question is where do I put the padding-left element in the CSS.

The web page is:http://www.c5d.co.uk/stalybridge1939.php and you will see that there is a space between the colon and the html link. That is currently made by adding a nbsp; to the link. Clumsy, but adequate.

I have tried adding padding-left to the li, div and whole list without success, Where should the padding go to enable a space to be egnerated automatically?

This is the CSS

.index1939 {

list-style-type:none; /* 1939 census pages*/

display:table;

margin:0 auto;

padding:0;

}

.index1939 li {

display:table-row;

text-align:left;

padding:0;

}

.index1939 p {

display:table-cell;

text-align:left;

padding:3px 0;

}

.index1939 div {

display:table-cell;

padding-left:3px;

}

