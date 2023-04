There’s a bitbucket branch that my site which is using Drupal 9 is pointing to. I want to make some changes in one section of the site and hence I want to create a new branch on bitbucket and then update the Drupal to point to this new branch. Where is that setting where I can update this thing on my site?

I’ve tried checking it under Configuration tab but couldn’t find anything. FYI -This is the first time I have been introduced to any CMS so I’m not much familiar with it.