When Richard Stallman says "Non free JavaScript" what does he mean?

The renowned programmer and Free Software activist Richard Stallman, says in his website (see "What’s bad about … " section) in regard to several websites that they require the user to run “non free JavaScript”.

In general, JavaScript code just like CSS code is an asset that can be viewed fully by a web browser. For any webpage, one can see all JavaScript or CSS for a webpage in the DOM and/or in the developer tool under “Sources” tab and can change or manipulate both JavaScript and CSS freely without effecting any other person, so what does Stallman means exactly?