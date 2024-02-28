When Richard Stallman says "Non free JavaScript" what does he mean?

The renowned programmer and Free Software activist Richard Stallman, says in his website (see "What’s bad about … " section) in regard to several websites that they require the user to run “non free JavaScript”.
In general, JavaScript code just like CSS code is an asset that can be viewed fully by a web browser. For any webpage, one can see all JavaScript or CSS for a webpage in the DOM and/or in the developer tool under “Sources” tab and can change or manipulate both JavaScript and CSS freely without effecting any other person, so what does Stallman means exactly?
Perhaps he means to a situation where the website’s terms of use “forbid” changing the website’s behavior and/or style with JavaScript, but I am not sure if that’s what he means. If he means that then he should also complain about CSS so that users are required to run non free frontend and are even not allowed to do something like
display: none in the developer tool according to such terms of use.