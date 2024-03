Does anyone on here know what I am referring to?

https://jsfiddle.net/xmdq14a2/1/

To reproduce, tap one of the buttons on a mobile device.

Only occurs via mobile not desktop.

I think it may be this?

:active

How would I disable it from occurring when tapping a button?

What would I put inside here?

button:active{ }

or, maybe that is not it.

It was something I noticed and was wondering why it was there, and can it be removed?

Chrome mobile phone. android.