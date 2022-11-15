When click a text from my website, record into a txt file

Hello, I’ve been investigating and reading on how to capture actions from users in a website. And I just don’t need that much so I made this simple with php:

$url = $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']; $page = basename($url, ".php"); $file = fopen("logs/$name.txt", "a") or die("Error"); $timestamp = date("m-d-Y H:i:s"); $action = "$timestamp user $useremail has visited $page.

"; fwrite($file, $action); fclose($file);

So the user loggings to webpage, and log is created or it just appends every page users goes into that log.

Now the thing is I have a section with some links to instructive lessons, and they are word and excels files, so user can read them online or just download them, etc.

I would also like to write on the same log what each user reads or downloads.

I’m guessing I need to use javascript? Or some sort of method to send that click to a small php script like before?

What should I read, investigate more to come up with a solution for what I want to do??

Thanks in advance.