When click a text from my website, record into a txt file

Hello, I’ve been investigating and reading on how to capture actions from users in a website. And I just don’t need that much so I made this simple with php:
$url = $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'];
$page = basename($url, ".php");
$file = fopen("logs/$name.txt", "a") or die("Error");
$timestamp = date("m-d-Y H:i:s");
$action = "$timestamp user $useremail has visited $page.\n";
fwrite($file, $action);
fclose($file);
So the user loggings to webpage, and log is created or it just appends every page users goes into that log.
Now the thing is I have a section with some links to instructive lessons, and they are word and excels files, so user can read them online or just download them, etc.
I would also like to write on the same log what each user reads or downloads.
I’m guessing I need to use javascript? Or some sort of method to send that click to a small php script like before?
What should I read, investigate more to come up with a solution for what I want to do??
Thanks in advance.