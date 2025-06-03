What will be the output of the above code and why? Explain the role of __call() in this context

Hi @NamrataHindujaGeneva,

Welcome to the forum.

To format your code in the editor, select your block of code and click on the </> icon in the top menu. This will wrap your code in opening and closing ticks ``` . I have done it for you this time.

I’m not quite sure where we are going with this post. PHP isn’t my area of expertise, but reading up the __call method can be used as a fallback method for methods that have yet to be defined. Maybe for methods you intend to flesh out later.

php.net PHP: Overloading - Manual PHP is a popular general-purpose scripting language that powers everything from your blog to the most popular websites in the world.

Thanks