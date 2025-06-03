What will be the output of the above code and why? Explain the role of __call() in this context

In PHP, consider the following code snippet:
class Base {
public function __call($name, $arguments) {
echo "Calling method '$name' with arguments: " . implode(', ', $arguments) . "\n";
}
}
class Child extends Base {
public function test() {
$this->undefinedMethod(1, 2, 3);
}
}
$obj = new Child();
$obj->test();
