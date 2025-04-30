What tech stack would you recommend for building a real-time multiplayer online poker game?

I’m currently exploring the architecture and technology options for building a real-time multiplayer online poker game (Texas Hold’em, Omaha). This will be a fully functional platform with lobby, cash tables, SNGs, and MTTs — similar to what you’d find in commercial poker software.

Given the real-time nature of poker, the system needs to handle WebSocket communication, real-time game state updates, concurrent player sessions, and fairness through RNG. We’re also considering scalability to thousands of concurrent users, session persistence, and secure user authentication.

So far, I’ve seen stacks that include:

• Node.js + Socket.IO or Go + Gorilla WebSocket for real-time server-side handling.

• PostgreSQL / Redis for storing persistent game state and managing temporary in-game memory.

• React or Unity for the front-end game client, depending on whether we go browser-based or app-based.

• Docker + Kubernetes for deployment and scaling.

I’m curious what others here would recommend — especially if you’ve worked on real-time multiplayer games before. What tech combinations have worked best for you in terms of performance, maintainability, and developer productivity?