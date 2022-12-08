What possible type of memory is my javascript crashing?

I have a page that plays a song, listens for the end, and randomly chooses another. It works fine for a while then crashes my browser, requiring browser restart. I am running it on my browser, not online.
I’m wondering what type of memory I am overloading. would someone have suggestions on where or what to research?
I have a page that plays a song, listens for the end, and randomly chooses another. It works fine for a while then crashes my browser, requiring browser restart. I am running it on my browser, not online.