What once worked is now broke

I have a problem with my JS. It used to work but I’m now I’m getting an uncaught type error. I don’t see why cs would be null and I don’t understand what has changed. I’m probably being a numpty.

On this page: htt ps://www.martinfa rrell.o rg/ab out.php if you click on one of the years under the “Clients” heading, it should display a list but instead I get:

about-us.js:4 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'querySelectorAll') at hideAll (about-us.js:4:17) at about-us.js:17:1

This is the JS: