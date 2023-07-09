What needs to be added into my website

Hi, I am a beginner in creating website and started learning a digital marketing course. There I have selected a domain which is related to restaurant business. I wrote a blog for it and some pages have been created in it. I know there will be some corrections needed to be done on the website, So I need some experts to visit the site and let me know any changes or things to be added to make the visit more accurate and attract everyone. Thanks for the valuable time spent on it.

www.authenticcuisine.epizy.com