What makes this slider responsive?

I see this slider named 'Responsive Text Slider". Can you tell me what makes part makes it ‘responsive’:
There’s nothing there that seems to be responsive.
The width of the <div> element is set to 100% so the width of the slider is the width of browser window.
Try changing the width to say 50% in the
slider class CSS and then change the width of your browser window. You will find the width of the slider responds to browser width: always maintaining 50% width.
I thought responsive was more about using things like media queries to change the layout to work better on mobile or tablets or desktop computers.