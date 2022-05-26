What makes a web designer the best?

I’ve just started my own company and am planning to launch my business website anytime soon. And a friend of mine recommended this company that produces videos with attractive content. Before hiring them, I need to know what makes a web designer the best one. Thanks!
Frankly, the idea that one web designer can be “the best” strikes me as nonsense.

What constitutes “the best” is purely subjective. Probably everyone on the forum will have a different idea of what is best.

