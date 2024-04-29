What is wrong with this YAML file for Node.js?

Hello,

This is a runner file for a Node.js project. What is the problem with this file?

stages: - build - deploy cache: paths: - node_modules/ build-project: stage: build script: - rm -rf node_modules - mkdir -p node_modules/ - rm -rf /mnt/SOURCE/project - cd /mnt/SOURCE/ - git clone URL tags: - backend - project deploy-project: stage: deploy script: - cd /mnt/YAML - docker compose up -d project tags: - backend - project

Does the rm -rf node_modules line cause the modules to be downloaded again every time the container is started? Should I remove this line?

Cheers.