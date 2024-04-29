What is wrong with this YAML file for Node.js?

Hello,
This is a runner file for a Node.js project. What is the problem with this file?
stages:
- build
- deploy
cache:
paths:
- node_modules/
build-project:
stage: build
script:
- rm -rf node_modules
- mkdir -p node_modules/
- rm -rf /mnt/SOURCE/project
- cd /mnt/SOURCE/
- git clone URL
tags:
- backend
- project
deploy-project:
stage: deploy
script:
- cd /mnt/YAML
- docker compose up -d project
tags:
- backend
- project
Does the rm -rf node_modules line cause the modules to be downloaded again every time the container is started? Should I remove this line?
Cheers.