What is wrong with this YAML file for Node.js?

Server Config
1

Hello,
This is a runner file for a Node.js project. What is the problem with this file?

stages:
  - build
  - deploy
cache:
  paths:
    - node_modules/
build-project:
  stage: build
  script:
    - rm -rf node_modules
    - mkdir -p node_modules/
    - rm -rf /mnt/SOURCE/project
    - cd /mnt/SOURCE/
    - git clone URL
  tags: 
    - backend
    - project
deploy-project:
  stage: deploy
  script:
    - cd /mnt/YAML
    - docker compose up -d project
  tags: 
    - backend
    - project

Does the rm -rf node_modules line cause the modules to be downloaded again every time the container is started? Should I remove this line?

Cheers.