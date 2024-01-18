Professional website designers (graphic designers specializing in website design) often give an image vertical movement effect to images in homepages or to “Hero” images; they often don’t code it in JavaScript (or CSS, if possible) but give it automatically via some frontend development automation tool like WordPress-Elementor.

This effect causes an image to move along with the user, up or down, when the user scrolls up or down, or move opposite to to the user (up when scrolling down and down when scrolling up).

I would like to try to give it to images in my homepage.

My website is built with Drupal and Drupal doesn’t have any design tools like WordPress has so I have to apply it to images from scratch.

What is the name of this image vertical movement effect?