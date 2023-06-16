What is the difference btween children to childNodes?

I have read this here:
childNodes returns child nodes (element nodes, text nodes, and comment nodes).
children returns child elements (not text and comment nodes)
I understand that both properties output DOM Element nodes === HTML source elements.
But what are the former’s “text nodes” exactly?
Are they
textContnet or
innerHTML or both?
Also, what are the former’s “comment nodes” here?
I never heard the term comment nodes. Are they simply Markup Comments such as HTML comments (
<!-- -->) or something else?