What is the best way to loop through large arrays

I have a list of subscribers in a table with a total rows of 400,000
The table structure has just four columns
id | amount | balance | date
Now the amount and balance column values are encrypted using ECB encryption.
I want to update their values of amount and balance by 2.5%
I have two options:
-
I can run a sql to decrypt and adjust the balance in the table but i don’t know how reliable this will always be especially for rows that much, and how long it will take to complete the update.
-
Fetch all data, loop through it decrypt it value. and upload back.
Option two looks very rough but i still need to know if I want to go for options 2, what will be the best way to loop without timeout.
I have heard of using generators but i don’t know how to use it and how effective can it be for large dataset