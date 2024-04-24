What is the best way to loop through large arrays

I have a list of subscribers in a table with a total rows of 400,000

The table structure has just four columns

id | amount | balance | date

Now the amount and balance column values are encrypted using ECB encryption.

I want to update their values of amount and balance by 2.5%

I have two options:

I can run a sql to decrypt and adjust the balance in the table but i don’t know how reliable this will always be especially for rows that much, and how long it will take to complete the update. Fetch all data, loop through it decrypt it value. and upload back.

Option two looks very rough but i still need to know if I want to go for options 2, what will be the best way to loop without timeout.

I have heard of using generators but i don’t know how to use it and how effective can it be for large dataset