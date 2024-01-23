What is Regex and what is it's role in development

I was trying to optimize the speed of my website in professional and advnced way via caching. There I get this term researched over the internet but I’m still confused about it. Could any one help me in getting this term properly?
SamA74
January 23, 2024, 6:47pm
Regex is an abbreviation of “Regular Expression”.
It is a way of searching for matches of a string of charaters.
A regular expression (shortened as regex or regexp), sometimes referred to as rational expression, is a sequence of characters that specifies a match pattern in text. Usually such patterns are used by string-searching algorithms for "find" or "find and replace" operations on strings, or for input validation. Regular expression techniques are developed in theoretical computer science and formal language theory.
The concept of regular expressions began in the 1950s, when the American mathematician...
rpkamp
January 23, 2024, 7:13pm
In any case, regular expressions have nothing to do with caching.