What is Regex and what is it's role in development

General Web Dev
1

I was trying to optimize the speed of my website in professional and advnced way via caching. There I get this term researched over the internet but I’m still confused about it. Could any one help me in getting this term properly?

2

Regex is an abbreviation of “Regular Expression”.
It is a way of searching for matches of a string of charaters.

3

In any case, regular expressions have nothing to do with caching.