What does width refer to when referencing numeric variable typesfor MySQL?

Newbie question here:

w3Schools indicates the following:

TINYINT(size) A very small integer. Signed range is from -128 to 127. Unsigned range is from 0 to 255. The size parameter specifies the maximum display width (which is 255)

Does this mean that if I delcare the following: TINYINT(4) unsigned,

It can only store data if it is a number between 0 to 4; or

It can only store data that consists of 4 digits (0 to 9999)

I suspect it is the latter, so if that is the case, would making is signed (which I believe is the default) would then allow for a range from -9999 to 9999?