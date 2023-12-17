I am on a steep learning curve learning code to create a website implementing Blockly → https://developers.google.com/blockly/. A good example of a Blockly end result → https://blockly.games/maze?lang=en

All comments in this post relate to two zipped files located at my website https://temp.foxping.com/ → Blockly XML.7z and Blockly JSON.7z.

Those two files are different from each other. But they are relevant to the questions.

In Blockly XML.7z → HTML file

<body mode="maker"> ... <main> ... <button class="mode-maker mdl-button" id="edit">Edit</button> ... <div class="maker"> <div> <div class="button mdl-color--amber-500">1</div> <div class="button mdl-color--yellow-500">2</div> <div class="button mdl-color--lime-500">3</div> </div> ... </div> ... </main> ... </body>

In Blockly XML.7z → main.js file

document.querySelector('#edit').addEventListener('click', enableEditMode); ... function enableEditMode() { document.body.setAttribute('mode', 'edit'); document.querySelectorAll('.button').forEach(btn => { btn.removeEventListener('click', handlePlay); btn.addEventListener('click', enableBlocklyMode); }); }

The Blockly XML.7z code is using XML.

In Blockly JSON.7z → HTML file

<body> <div id="blocklyDiv"></div> <script> var toolbox = { "kind": "categoryToolbox", "contents": [ { "kind": "category", "name": "Core", "contents": [ { "kind": "block", "type": "controls_if" }, { "kind": "block", "type": "logic_compare" }, ] }, ... </script> </body>

The Blockly JSON.7z code is using JSON.

What do I change in the Blockly JSON.7z code to implement “querySelector” and “setAttribute”?