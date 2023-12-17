What do I change in the Blockly JSON.7z code to implement “querySelector”?

JavaScript
1

I am on a steep learning curve learning code to create a website implementing Blockly → https://developers.google.com/blockly/. A good example of a Blockly end result → https://blockly.games/maze?lang=en

All comments in this post relate to two zipped files located at my website https://temp.foxping.com/ → Blockly XML.7z and Blockly JSON.7z.

Those two files are different from each other. But they are relevant to the questions.

==========
In Blockly XML.7z → HTML file

<body mode="maker">
   ...
  <main>
    ...  
    <button class="mode-maker mdl-button" id="edit">Edit</button>
      ...
      <div class="maker">
        <div>
          <div class="button mdl-color--amber-500">1</div>
          <div class="button mdl-color--yellow-500">2</div>
          <div class="button mdl-color--lime-500">3</div>
        </div>
        ...
      </div>
      ...
  </main>
  ...
</body>

In Blockly XML.7z → main.js file

document.querySelector('#edit').addEventListener('click', enableEditMode);
...
function enableEditMode() {
  document.body.setAttribute('mode', 'edit');
  document.querySelectorAll('.button').forEach(btn => {
    btn.removeEventListener('click', handlePlay);
    btn.addEventListener('click', enableBlocklyMode);
  });
}

The Blockly XML.7z code is using XML.

==========

In Blockly JSON.7z → HTML file

<body>
  <div id="blocklyDiv"></div>
  <script>
    var toolbox = 
    {
      "kind": "categoryToolbox",
      "contents": [
        {
          "kind": "category",
          "name": "Core",
          "contents": [
            {
              "kind": "block",
              "type": "controls_if"
            },
            {
              "kind": "block",
              "type": "logic_compare"
            },
           ]
         },
        ...
  </script>
</body>

The Blockly JSON.7z code is using JSON.

What do I change in the Blockly JSON.7z code to implement “querySelector” and “setAttribute”?