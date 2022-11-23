What crypto is the best to buy?

Is it possible to make money? Sure of course. Like all markets it has its ups, downs, and crashes. It is all about getting in low and selling high. Of course you need to do your research on how the crypto is managed and go with well respected traders.

Warning: But do keep in mind that crypto is highly speculative and very very volatile. This volatility is often what makes you money but can also cause you to lose everything. Make smart investments and again do your research. Never invest what you can’t afford to lose.

Want to know what currencies and markets are out there? Just pull up some charts. Here is one I quickly found… but there are many. I don’t endorse any currency or traders.