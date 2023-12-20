What conclusion should we draw from this example?

I can’t understand what’s going on here? Who knows what needs to be done here?
Follow the instructions that are given…
Use the
classkeyword to create a
Thermostatclass. The
constructoraccepts a Fahrenheit temperature.
class Thermostat {
constructor (fahrenheit) {
this._fahrenheit = fahrenheit;
}
}
In the class, create a
getterto obtain the temperature in Celsius and a
setterthat accepts a temperature in Celsius.
Remember that
C = 5/9 * (F - 32)and
F = C * 9.0 / 5 + 32, where
Fis the value of temperature in Fahrenheit, and
Cis the value of the same temperature in Celsius.
class Thermostat {
constructor (fahrenheit) {
this._fahrenheit = fahrenheit;
}
get temperature() {
return 5/9 * (this._fahrenheit - 32);
}
set temperature(updatedtemp) {
this._fahrenheit = updatedtemp * 9/5 + 32;
}
}
This is admittedly a little awkward because while this is a training exercise, logically, it’s a bad example. The initial constructor takes a temperature in Fahrenheit but then all the other interactions are Celcius.
In this instance, I wouldn’t have built a constructor like this, and I would have two getters and two setters, one for each temperature scale, but that’s just me.