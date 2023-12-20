What conclusion should we draw from this example?

pinkod02: pinkod02: Who knows what needs to be done here?

Follow the instructions that are given…

Use the class keyword to create a Thermostat class. The constructor accepts a Fahrenheit temperature.

class Thermostat { constructor (fahrenheit) { this._fahrenheit = fahrenheit; } }

In the class, create a getter to obtain the temperature in Celsius and a setter that accepts a temperature in Celsius.

Remember that C = 5/9 * (F - 32) and F = C * 9.0 / 5 + 32 , where F is the value of temperature in Fahrenheit, and C is the value of the same temperature in Celsius.

class Thermostat { constructor (fahrenheit) { this._fahrenheit = fahrenheit; } get temperature() { return 5/9 * (this._fahrenheit - 32); } set temperature(updatedtemp) { this._fahrenheit = updatedtemp * 9/5 + 32; } }

This is admittedly a little awkward because while this is a training exercise, logically, it’s a bad example. The initial constructor takes a temperature in Fahrenheit but then all the other interactions are Celcius.

In this instance, I wouldn’t have built a constructor like this, and I would have two getters and two setters, one for each temperature scale, but that’s just me.