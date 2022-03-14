What are Good Things to Know in a C# Interview?

Off the top of my head, I have come up with this list:

  • SOLID mythodology.
  • Dependency Injection
  • Levels of Try, Catch, throw, and finally statements and how they work
  • The tenants of Object Oriented Programming such as polymorphism, enacpsulation, etc.
  • Unit Testing (are interfaces used somehow)
  • The difference between an abstract class and interface
  • garbage collection and when to override or overload it
  • difference between override or overload
  • Is there inheritance in C# ?
  • What is an interface used for?

I am posting this here to see of anyone can add to this list. I am asking about general topics, not specific interview questions.

  • Rest apis and micro services
  • Containerization
  • Azure and / or aws cloud
  • Entity framework
  • full stack dev flavor of mvvm part of company stack if any