I did a websocket server using Go here

But I do not think that this is a Go question, because this code works on my local computer.

But when moving to a VPS with Nginx proxy this fails. As this seems to “converts” from https:// to wss:// or ws:// I have no clue what I have done wrong. https://ws.go4webdev.org (live)

The console gives this error:

WebSocket connection to ‘wss://localhost:8080/echo’ failed:

Any clue how I can make this work?