Website with one page or multiple ones?

Design & UX
I’m going to design a personal website with three pages: About, Projects, and Contact.

  • About: a short bio
  • Projects: my works (just a handful)
  • Contact: contact channels

I have two questions:

  1. The website content is limited. Instead of three separate pages, is it OK to create a single page with three internal links or a table of contents?
  2. Does the home page have to be “Home”? Can it be “About”? In other words, is it a right practice to have a website without a “Home” page? I want the users visiting myWebsite.com to go to “About” as my home page.
It is rather common to use one single page and use #anchor to move to an #id.

The name of the page can be whatever you like. Start, home, site, page, mywebsite as long as the web server (or other end point) is directed to this page.

Its not uncommon to have a single page though I would use multiple pages for easier SEO (If that is an issue). If you don’t have a lot of content and it all fits comfortably on one page then that is fine.

As for the home page, that is basically your default landing page so it can be and be called whatever you like. Its also quite common for people to use a page as the home page that fundamentally is an “About” page with a hero image at the top.